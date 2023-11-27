Pedestrian hit by vehicle on SH1

A person has been airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition after being hit by a vehicle on State Highway 1.

A police spokesperson said the single-vehicle crash was reported about 7.20pm on Sunday near Hapuku, north of Kaikoura.

The crash involving a pedestrian closed SH1 as police conducted a scene examination. The road was reopened at 9.45pm.

Fire and Emergency NZ sent two crews to the crash scene. Hato Hone St John sent a helicopter and ambulance.

A St John spokesperson said one patient was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition.