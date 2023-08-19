Penguin colony opens for anniversary

Visitors enjoy the night viewing at the Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony. The colony is looking forward to welcoming Waitaki residents as part of their 30th anniversary celebrations. Photo: supplied

The Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a gift to locals for supporting the colony from the beginning.

The colony of endangered little blue penguins, korora, established in 1993, might not have existed without the support of passionate groups and locals, Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony (OBPC) science and environmental manager Dr Philippa Agnew said.

To celebrate this milestone, entry to the colony will be free to Waitaki residents for a week.

"Thirty years is such a great achievement and now, because of that local support at the very beginning, we thought this would be a great way to give back."

Staff at the colony have been continually observing and counting the penguins as they arrive ashore — with the exception of storm events and Covid lockdowns — for the past three decades, Dr Agnew, who has worked at the colony since 2006, said.

The observations show penguin breeding pairs have increased in number.

In 1994, there were 33 breeding pairs. By last year, that had grown to 280.

This annual increase of up to 9% was "really good", Dr Agnew said.

Weather events play the biggest role in determining the size of the penguin population.

A major storm in 2015 reduced adult survival by 25%.

Overall, however, the penguin population is growing.

"The colony is definitely increasing in size," Dr Agnew said.

In the 1960s, the site now known as the Penguin Colony was a quarry providing rock to build Oamaru Harbour.

Quarrying ceased by the early 1970s and the site was eventually abandoned.

The endangered korora near the coastline then started to occupy the site.

Then mayor Reg Denny wanted the site to remain a commercial zone supplying the cement industry.

At a borough council meeting in 1985 he said "the penguins were trespassing in the quarry".

"It’s something worth celebrating because, at the beginning, it was a fight to have this area even established for the penguins," Dr Agnew said.

"There were people like Helen Stead who was on the borough council at the time.

"There was the Forest & Bird Organisation and locals who were really passionate and got involved and fought for the area to be set aside for the penguins."

Dr Agnew said operating the Penguin Colony has been a challenge during the Covid pandemic.

She has welcomed the return of "a sense of normality" with tourists returning and business operation increasing.

"This year just been, has been a lot better than we expected.

"We’re very pleased with the last financial year and it looks like it’s only going to get better."

Entry to the OBPC will be free to all Waitaki residents from August 28 to September 3.

Bookings can be made in advance online with proof of address.

By Jules Chin