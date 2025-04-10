Prominent Rangiora family supports new road through their land

Geoff Spark (left) and his uncle Richard Spark next to North Brook Stream. The proposed North Brook Trail will pass by on the opposite bank and the planned Rangiora eastern link road will pass through the family farm in the distance. Photo: david Hill / North Canterbury News

Rangiora’s proposed new arterial route has the support of the family whose dairy farm it cuts through.

The Spark family say they are committed to working with the council to support the development of the new road, which will help ease congestion for the growing town.

Waimakariri District Council signed off its business case for the proposed $35 million Rangiora eastern link road at its council meeting last week.

The road will help reduce congestion through Southbrook by diverting traffic at the ‘S-bend’ on Lineside Road, passing to the west of the council’s waste treatment ponds and cutting through council-owned land and the Spark family farm, before connecting with Spark Lane.

The Spark family had proposed an alternative route to the east of the waste treatment ponds, but Geoff Spark said the family supported the council’s decision.

‘‘We see the congestion in Southbrook, and Rangiora is such a good town and it has good access to Christchurch, so it will continue to grow.

‘‘This road is a natural progression for the town.’’

Mr Spark said while the arterial route will link up with Spark Lane, it will not have any impact on Rossburn Receptions, a popular function centre and museum, which is owned by his uncle Richard Spark.

He said the family has a long history of working with the council on projects, including the 1.88km Northbrook Trail walking track which is planned alongside the North Brook Wetland.

The council’s business case will now be presented to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency for co-funding from the National Land Transport Programme.

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon said the proposed arterial route is critical to support Rangiora’s growth.

The proposed route for the Rangiora eastern link road is in purple, with some alternative routes which were also considered. Image: Waimakariri District Council

He said Southbrook is already experiencing congestion of 26,000 vehicle movements a day.

‘‘The Rangiora eastern link road will reduce congestion through Southbrook, provide an alternate link to State Highway 1, and further enable housing and business growth to the east of Rangiora, which is anticipated in our District Plan.

‘‘As one of the country’s growth districts, Waimakariri needs this road and Rangiora residents cannot wait any longer.

‘‘We need to show vision and to plan and invest in a district that has a high quality of life.’’

The proposed arterial route was first mooted in the 2001 Rangiora Transport Study, with the proposed route being designated in 2021.

Mr Gordon said four options were considered in developing the business case, including four-laning Southbrook Road, but sticking with the designated route made sense.

From Spark Lane, the arterial route will continue up McPhail Road and Bellgrove Boulevard to Coldstream Road.

The project will be funded from development contributions, with ratepayers stumping up 25 percent and NZTA being asked to co-fund the balance.

NZTA provided funding of $500,000 for the business case and concept design.

Mr Gordon said the council will continue lobbying NZTA to co-fund other projects to support the growing district, including replacing Skew Bridge in west Kaiapoi.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.