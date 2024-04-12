Bowlers roll up in support of Canterbury mum with terminal cancer

Naomi Argyle and her dad John were discharged from hospital last week. Photo: Supplied

Canterbury bowlers are uniting to raise funds through the sport for the daughter of one of their own.

The Ashburton MSA Bowling Club is holding a fundraiser for Naomi Argyle, daughter of longtime bowling club member John Argyle.

Naomi, a 45-year-old mum of two, has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

MSA bowling section secretary/treasurer Ron Hazeldine said the Ashburton bowling community and a number of businesses would hold the Naomi Argyle Fundraiser Open Drawn Fours on Saturday at 12.30pm at the club’s green on Racecourse Rd.

The entry fee is $10, dress will be mufti, and a donation box will be available. Spectators are welcome.

The tournament will be held wet or fine. However, if play is not possible, the event will be held indoors in the MSA clubrooms.

"We are there to have fun and support a very worthy cause,’’ Hazeldine said.

Naomi has a Givealittle page – Naomi’s heartbreaking cancer battle. As of Friday morning, $39,056 had been raised.

The page details her harrowing journey.

"On March 8 Naomi was taken into hospital with discomfort in her tummy, she had scans and the following morning was told she has cancer, it’s believed that it started in her colon and has spread to her liver and into her chest and lymph nodes, it is at stage four and very aggressive.’’

Naomi posted an update on the page on April 4.

She had been readmitted to hospital for help with pain management.

Her dad John had thrown "a spanner into the works" by having a stroke on his way back from visiting her.

"We were both discharged from hospital today and are now so grateful to my dear mum Sue-Ellen Argyle who is looking after us."

A recent scan showed a liver growth.

She had been fast-tracked to start chemotherapy in the hopes it would give her more time to live.

Despite the news from the scan, she remained upbeat.

"My Givealittle has left me so humbled, and I am so grateful for all the kind and thoughtful words."