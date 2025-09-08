Cafe pops up for Plunket

Preparing to dunk a biscuit or two in their hot drink are Plunket Whanau Awhina - Mid Canterbury community services co-ordinator Hakatere Danni Thomas, left, and Community House manager Robbie Ross. PHOTO: DELLWYN MOYLAN.

A cafe will pop up this week at a Canterbury community house.

The cafe at Community House Mid Canterbury on Cass St, Ashburton, will support the work of Whānau Āwhina Plunket in the community.

Dunk it for Plunket will be open there Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 12.30pm, with the aim raising funds and awareness of their services.

Community house manager Robbie Ross said the work under taken by the charitable family organisation, Plunket Whanau Awhina - Mid Canterbury, at community house was ‘‘fantastic’’.

‘‘So we wanted to get involved in supporting them and raising much needed funds,’’ Ross said.

Dunk it for Plunket is a major annual fundraiser held nationwide by Plunket.

‘‘When I saw Dunk it for Plunket I thought we should sign up and be part of it,’’ Ross said.

People are invited to call in and sit down, have cup of tea or percolated coffee and a sweet treat, in exchange for a donation.

Ross said while they had received an official kit with packets of Arnott’s biscuits, there would also be some homemade delectable morsels on offer.

Over a month in Mid Canterbury, Plunket works with about 150 infants and their whānau.

‘‘It's great having the Plunket families coming into Community House and we see how excited they are about engaging with the programmes as they pass through reception area,’’ Ross said.

‘‘Given families don’t always have extended family living close by like in the past, Plunket can provide extra support and advice to those raising children.’’

Plunket Whanau Awhina - Mid Canterbury community services co-ordinator Hakatere Danni Thomas said all funds raised will be used locally.

‘‘We use the money for resources for the likes of our play groups, to fund education sessions and to bring speakers in,’’ Thomson said.

Plunket offers a variety of community programmes around Mid Canterbury, including in Ashburton, Rakaia and Methven.

They include a clothing exchange, a weekly music and movement programme, intergenerational play groups at two rest homes, a coffee group in Rakaia and play groups.

Last year $1500 was raised in Mid Canterbury from the event.