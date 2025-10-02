Kora to headline free NYE25 concert in Christchurch

New Zealand band Kora will headline Christchurch's free New Year’s Eve party at Hagley Park.

Kora will be joined at the NYE25 event by Ōtautahi Christchurch pop duo, Dillastrate, Timaru rock country artist Brad Staley, and DJ Sambora.

Dillastrate’s Henare Kaa will emcee the free, all-ages concert, which is being put on by Christchurch City Council and Hydrate by IHF at 8pm on December 31, 2025.

The family-friendly NYE Kids’ Countdown will be held from 4-7pm before NYE25. The Backseats are set to headline the event.

Renowned Aotearoa band Kora will play on New Year’s Eve at North Hagley Park. Photo: CCC

A fireworks show will be held at midnight to cap off the celebration.

City council manager of events and arts Lucy Blackmore said the line-up will include a mix of groove, soul and rock to put everyone in high spirits as they ring in the new year.

"Kora’s sound is explosive, genre-bending and full of energy.

"Their diverse style, ranging from rock and roots reggae to funk, soul and electronic, means there’s something for all music tastes.

Dillastrate are known for their mix of neo-soul, funk, electronica and bilingual pop. Photo: CCC

"We’re thrilled to have them headline NYE25," Blackmore says.

Formed in 1991 by four Whakatāne brothers, Kora is a seven-piece band based in Wellington. The group is set to perform tracks from their latest album Fifth Season and fan favourites like Politician, Burning and Secret Lover.

Brad Staley. Photo: CCC

Dillastrate, featuring Henare ‘H’ Kaa (drums, lead vocals) and Tim Driver (keyboards, bass synth, loops, vocals), are known for hits like Party In My Head and Ko Tātou Te Ahi, which was the theme for New Zealand Cricket.

“Like Kora, whose music is grounded in kaupapa Māori, Dillastrate’s music also celebrates te ao Māori. Between them, there’ll be a rich thread of Māori culture infusing the night,” Blackmore says.

DJ Sambora, aka Sam Trevethick, the founding member of Shapeshifter, will start the night off.

He is known for playing house, drum and bass, and reggae on the decks.

Rising New Zealand country-rock star Brad Staley is also on the line-up. From Lake Tekapo, Staley’s music is shaped by his rural roots and love for classic country icons like Johnny Cash and George Strait.

The New Year’s Eve celebrations will be smoke, vape and alcohol-free. Bags may be searched at the gate. No glass allowed. Entry is free but will close at 11.45pm. NYE25 is all-ages but best suited to people aged 15 and over.

Find out more about NYE25 and NYE Kids’ Countdown at ccc.govt.nz/news-and-events/whats-on

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​