Flight bound for Chch forced to turn back after bird strike

The ATR 72-600 aircraft encountered the bird strike moments after departing Invercargill. Photo: Supplied

A flight bound for Christchurch was forced to return to Invercargill Airport shortly after take-off due to bird strike.

Flight NZ5704 took off at 8.25am but once in the air the aircraft was forced to loop back to the airport and was back on the tarmac by 8.51am.

Air New Zealand chief safety and risk officer Nathan McGraw said the flight ‘‘experienced a bird strike upon departing’’.

The flight was forced to return to Invercargill. Image: Flightradar24

‘‘The aircraft has been inspected by one of our engineers, and further maintenance is required before its anticipated return to service later this evening.

‘‘Customers have been reaccommodated on the next available services.

"We want to thank all of our customers for their patience while we worked through this disruption.’’

