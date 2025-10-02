Trio arrested over Christchurch burglaries

Photo: ODT files

Three youths have been arrested following an operation targeting a string of commercial burglaries in Christchurch.

The offenders, all aged 14, were also wanted by police in relation to numerous instances of dangerous driving and theft of vehicles over the past couple of days.

In a statement tonight, Superintendent Lane Todd said police used various methods to track and trace suspects.

“We investigate repeat offenders every day and had a strong lead in pinpointing a vehicle these suspects were using.

“We’ve deployed the services of a helicopter for air support and surveillance, which proved vital in successfully locating the vehicle of interest.”

Dog units were also used.

One dog unit was involved in a crash with a vehicle this morning. There were no injuries, and the matter was being investigated separately.

“Police have been very concerned with the behaviour of this group of youths over recent days,” Supt Todd said.

“They have shown a total disregard to the safety of road users and police staff, and we are pleased that they have been arrested safely.”

Police appealed to the public to call 111 if they saw any unlawful activity and to contact them on 105 if it’s after the fact.

- Allied Media