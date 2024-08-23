Car impounded after act of 'stupidity'

A grass verge along Morris Rd was damaged in the incident. Photo: Supplied

A driver who ripped up grass verges in a Canterbury town while doing burn-outs has had his car impounded.

The wheel marks are still evident along Morris, Murdochs and Grayburn Rds near Ashburton Airport after the damage that occurred in the early hours of August 10.

"It’s just stupidity,’’ said a resident of the area who did not want to be named.

He suspected the youths partying at a nearby house were responsible.

"I heard the broom, broom - and I thought: ‘Here we go’,’’ the man said.

Police said they received a report of traffic offending on Grayburn Rd about 2am.

"It appears a vehicle was doing burn-outs on the grass verge and streets in the area," a police spokesperson said.

"The driver was located by police a short time later and his vehicle was impounded."