School needs $70k to save pool

Fairton School children want somewhere to swim next summer. Photo: Supplied

A Canterbury school community is seeking donations from businesses and individuals as it struggles to save its swimming pool.

The Fairton School pool in Ashburton faces closure this summer as its lining is leaking and is unlikely to be repaired in time.

The home and school committee is fundraising towards a $70,000 target, which is the cost of replacing the lining with tiles or fibreglass.

It has so far reached $12,000 - with $10,000 from an Ashburton District Council grant and $2000 from a pie fundraiser.

Committee spokesperson Kim Mcilwaine said the committee members are brainstorming for further fundraisers, and there are a couple in the planning stages.

Members are also reaching out for donations and plan to install a permanent sponsorship board to display contributors’ names at the pool.

It would depend on how quickly the funds are raised as to whether the pool will open this coming summer or not.

‘‘It’s really disappointing for the kids, I think, it would be a real shame because the kids use it every day in the summer for swimming in the afternoon,’’ Mcilwaine said.

‘‘Fairton is one of the very few schools that have their own pool so it would be a shame to lose it, so it’s not really an option.

‘‘We are determined to keep it.’’

Pupils at the school recently made colourful signs and gathered at the pool for a photo shoot with The Ashburton Courier to raise awareness for their cause.

For further information about making a donation, contact Livia McGregor at the school on 03 308 9205 or email office@fairton.school.nz.