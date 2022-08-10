School, police call out bullying

Ross Preece. Photo: Supplied

Bullying was in the spotlight at Ashburton College last week after a series of incidents carried out by students, individuals and a group.

The school, with the support and presence of police, held a full school assembly to address the issues and remind students of the college's values - quality/te ata pai, pride/ manawa whakah¯-h¯- and respect/ whakaute.

Principal Ross Preece addressed the school community, saying online and inter-personal negative, unkind, harmful comments and actions were simply not okay.

"Bullying will be dealt with and students responsible for this will be held to account.

"The message was, if involved in bullying, it has to stop," he said.

The assembly last Monday included the presence of Ashburton police youth aid officer.

"Students were asked to stop and think before acting, speaking or messaging, with each speaker emphasising how this can be achieved and distinguishing between positive and negative behaviour," Preece said.

"We have a great school, with so much happening that is positive, and this is what we want for all of our students."

Preece said the college had a group of students involved with bullying - individually and as a group which, aside from in-college behaviour, took place in-person or via social media.

An amount of bullying behaviour happening outside of school was also brought into the college, often via social media.

"Negative and frequent harassment is harmful to the health, well-being and learning of those receiving bullying behaviour," Preece said.

"Students were advised of two priorities: That we expect Ashburton College to be asafe place, where students are supported academically and with extra-curricular activities; and that it is a place where students can undertake learning, free from unwanted disruptions or attention."

Preece encouraged parents and caregivers to have a conversation with their children around responsible and positive social media use.

"All people on our campus deserve respect which leads to pride and quality," he said.