'Spectacular' safari raises $20k for charity

More than 300 4WDs weave their way through the Methven Lions Club’s Two Gorge Safari. PHOTO: METHVEN LIONS CLUB

Hidden scenes of the Canterbury back country were revealed as a four-wheel drive safari raised more than $20,000 for charity.

Sunny, blue skies greeted about 750 people taking part in the self-drive event organised by the Methven Lions Club.

Vice-president Phil McKendry said members were thrilled with the turnout for the three-hour drive between Glenfalloch and Lake Heron stations.

More than 300 vehicles were involved.

‘‘The smiling faces said it all, as travellers took in the spectacular scenery,’’ McKendry said.

The drive saw travellers pass over shingle fans, through tussock fields, past shimmering water, and take in the historic Hakatere Conservation Area.

Station owners, Chas and Dietlind Todhunter, and Philip and Anne Todhunter, allowed access to their private properties which club members greatly appreciated, he said.

The last time the club held one of these trips was in 2016.

It wasn’t only Mid Cantabrians who took advantage of visiting parts of the back country that normally aren’t accessible to the public, McKendry said.

‘‘We had one person fly down from Auckland just to take part, who said the trip had been the best day of his life. Others come from as far as Motueka to Owaka.’’

Nature put on a show during the Methven Lions Club’s 4WD safari trip. Photo Helen Boyd

The trip offered a rare opportunity for day visitors to get off the beaten track and experience the wilderness and breathtaking views of the Rakaia headwaters and Ashburton Lakes through the back country, coming out at Mt Somers.

The Lions club members had worked hard ensuring the track was in good condition to make the event enjoyable and safe.

At Glenfalloch Station travellers were able to enjoy a delicious gourmet barbecue.

Many commented they were the best burgers they had eaten, McKendry said.