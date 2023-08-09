Capturing the beauty of Kaikoura in 48hrs

It was an event aimed at capturing the complexities, diversity and beauty of Kaikoura on film.

Now, two decades on, the ‘‘48 hours in Kaikoura’’ photography competition, begun by Neroli Gold, is a much loved event.

This year it is being held from August 25 to 27, allowing the artistry and creativity of photographers to capture landscapes, wildlife, and people within 48 hours, and this year will be held exclusively on line.

The annual event brings together participants from various backgrounds, including professionals, amateurs, and juniors (under 13), to showcase their unique perspectives and storytelling abilities.

Categories this year are portrait or people; Nature/wildlife (domestic animals should be in the open section); Land or seascape; Dark sky and Open.

This year the competition farewells Neroli Gold, the visionary founder and driving force behind the ‘‘48 Hours in Kaikoura’’ Photography Competition.

After two decades of nurturing the event, Neroli has decided to retire, leaving behind a legacy of inspiration and artistic expression that has touched countless lives in the community.

Andrew Spencer and Rachel Gillespie will take the reins and steer the competition into the future.

Andrew’s journey with the competition began in 2002 as a contestant, where his talent and creative flair caught the attention of all.

Since then, he has been an integral part of the event, collaborating with Neroli in various capacities and becoming a respected professional photographer in his own right.

Rachel, his partner and a fellow professional photographer, joins him in this endeavour.

Together, they share a common vision—to foster and educate in the craft of photography, nurturing the potential of participants and fostering a sense of community among artists.

As the new organisers, Andrew and Rachel are committed to preserving the rich tradition of ‘‘48 Hours in Kaikoura’’ while embracing innovation and fresh ideas.

Their combined expertise and unwavering passion for photography will undoubtedly take the competition to new heights, inspiring aspiring photographers and seasoned professionals to push the boundaries of their art.

In this transition year, the competition will be held exclusively online, allowing photographers to participate and celebrate the beauty of Kaikoura through their lenses.

As the event evolves, Andrew and Rachel hope to expand the opportunities for learning, mentorship, and connection within the photography community and expansion of the event.