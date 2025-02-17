Ceremony to honour animals of war

Peter Dixon and Owen Phillips from the Rangiora RSA honouring the wartime service of animals at a previous service. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The wartime service of animals will be honoured in a ceremony at the Rangiora Cenotaph on February 24.

Purple Poppy Day will acknowledge and show respect for animals involved in war service, and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Local advocates and supporters of animals in service, along with Rangiora RSA personnel will attend the service.

Members of the public are invited to attend the service to mark the day, and are welcome to bring pets along.

A commemorative plaque, recognising the wartime service of animals, was unveiled on the cenotaph on February 24, 2022, thanks to the efforts of a group of supporters, led by Theresa Rosanowski and Clare Hammond.

Clare says it is mainly horses people think of as ‘‘our courageous animals’’ that served for the New Zealand Defence Force over the many years of war.

‘‘But there were many animals that bravely gave their service — horses, mules, donkeys, dogs, cats, birds including pigeons and canaries, and camels — in their respective theatres of war. ‘‘

The Purple Poppy is worn and recognised as the symbol to remember war animals by on the special day.

‘‘Our brave human soldiers could not have managed many difficult tasks without the physical and moral help and support that the animals provided.

‘‘We look forward to acknowledging the day for our service animals,’’ says Clare.

The purple poppy was created in 2006 by a United Kingdom charity ‘‘Animal Aid’’, to commemorate animals as the ‘‘forgotten victims of war’’.