Hunter the husky scores big bag of biscuits for being top dog

Hunter and his owners Georgia Buckley and Mark Woodcock (right) with Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon at the award presentation ceremony. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

A handsome 14-year-old siberian husky, who was cast aside by his former Auckland owners at the end of a successful show career, has been named Waimakariri's new "dog of the district".

Hunter was listed in the Waimakariri District Council’s people’s choice online competition as "Hunter B" to distinguish him from another candidate named "Hunter P" who was also one of the six finalists.

The competition attracted 116 entries and Hunter B was a favourite from the start of voting, finishing with 316 likes, more than 100 ahead of the runner-up, Bruce, a rottweiler from Kaiapoi.

Hunter’s owners, Rangiora couple Georgia Buckley and Mark Woodcock, got him when he was six as company for another husky they owned.

He made the two-day journey from Auckland to his new home in Rangiora in style on the Petbus.

Photo: Waimakariri District Council

Petbus runs an Auckland-Invercargill-Auckland transport service, which has been in business for 21 years.

Georgia said Hunter has "a chilled out", relaxed personality.

They received considerable support from New Zealand and overseas siberian husky owners in the competition.

Georgia said it was "a big thrill" to learn he had won it.

The popular competition was held by the Waimakariri District Council to remind the area's more than 14,000 dog owners to renew their registrations.

Hunter was presented with his prize, a large bag of Black Hawk dog biscuits, by Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon at a ceremony in Rangiora.

Photo: Waimakariri District Council

Gordon said it was a joy to meet him.

"He’s a beautiful dog, and I can tell he is a much-loved member of Georgia’s family.

"Waimakariri is full of proud dog owners and this competition really highlights the special bond people have with their pets.

"It is also a fun way to bring the community together and a great reminder to make sure your dog is registered."