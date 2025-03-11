'Inhuman, irresponsible and illegal': Cats shot with slug gun now on the mend

Three cats shot with slug gun pellets are now being cared for by a Rangiora-based cat rescue.

Cat Care says three adult stray cats with slug pellets embedded in their bodies have come into its care so far this year.

"These caused them considerable pain, shock and, in one case, serious infection," a spokesperson said.

One of the cats, Sausage, was found in Amberley, while Florence was found in Loburn and Warbler in residential Rangiora.

Cat Care says it is well known that there is a big stray and wild cat population in North Canterbury and it also accepts many people view cats as a pest.

"But using a slug gun (airgun) on them when there are several other options available is inhuman, irresponsible and in all these cases illegal," the spokesperson said.

Cat Care urged people to contact the police or SPCA if they were aware of someone shooting cats.

"If you are in North Canterbury and need help with stray or wild cats which are on your property, please contact us here at Cat Care - we will do our best to assist as well as trying to prevent this happening to any more cats."

Cat Care's vet clinic removed the pellets from Sausage, Florence and Warbler and they have recovered well.

To contact Cat Care, email office@catcare.org.nz or phone 03 313 3851, 021 149 9903 or visit its Facebook page.