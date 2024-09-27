Masterpiece created after sentimental journey

Trevor Stanley relaxes in an armchair in the replica 1960s-70s dining room and lounge he and his family created at the private museum owned and curated by Richard Spark. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A strong sentimental attachment to the Rossburn Reception Convention Centre and Northbrook Museum has taken Trevor Stanley on a 16-year journey.

It has culminated with his family building a replica 1960-70s dining room and lounge at the private museum in Rangiora, which is owned and curated by Richard Spark.

The milestone came during the celebration of Trevor’s 84th birthday at Rossburn, and with the help of his two daughters Pamela and Carol.

Sadly it was celebrated without his wife and best friend, Lorraine, who died in March this year.

Lorraine and Trevor celebrated their Golden Wedding anniversary at Rossburn in 2008 and expressed an interest in setting up a display in the museum.

Spark gave his blessing to the project, and Trevor and Lorraine began collecting memorabilia.

The search for appropriate carpet alone took 15 years.

‘‘However, Carol and I were attending the 50-year celebration of the Commonwealth Games that were held in Christchurch in 1974.

These celebrations were held at the New Brighton Museum in February.

‘‘As soon as Carol and I saw the magnificent Axminster carpet laid out in this (New) Brighton museum, we knew immediately that this is the type and colours that we had been searching for since 2008.

‘‘The next day Carol approached the local firm Independent Carpets in Bower Ave, North New Brighton, with the possibility of buying the same carpet for our display.’’

The company donated the carpet, and laid it in the allocated area at the Northbrook museum just a few weeks ago.

‘‘The radiogram you will see, I purchased new in 1958. The motor mower I also bought new in about 1975.

‘‘A lot of the smaller items are from our first home in Bournemouth Crescent (1959 to 1971).

‘‘Thanks to our son Paul for being such a sentimental person, and saving them for all these years.’’

There is one item of huge sentimental value to Trevor — a clock in a glass tube.

‘‘I remember one evening, just before we were married, or maybe not long after, I attended the Saturday night weekly auction in New Brighton.

‘‘Lorraine stayed in our 1938 Ford 10, while I went in to buy just one thing — the clock in the glass casing. I was the highest bidder and so I became the owner.

‘‘I will never forget the smile on Lorraine's face, when I presented her with the clock, when returning to the car. Yes, we still have it, and you will see that it is still turning.’’

Trevor says there are two more items they would like to ‘‘beg, borrow or steal’’ — a living flaming heater and a standard lamp.

‘‘It doesn't matter about the lampshade as we have a big round orange one ready, and waiting for a home.’’