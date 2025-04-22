North Canterbury community stalwart dies

David Rowe. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A North Canterbury man with a passion for his community, rugby and trotting, who overcame many obstacles in his life, has died peacefully.

David Keith Rowe’s death on Saturday, February 22, came just four days after he was presented with a St John Chancellor’s Commendation.

It was awarded to David, 71, for his superior contribution, dedication, commitment, and financial support of St John.

David was born in Oxford Hospital on November 30, 1953.

He was the third child and first son of Lilian and Keith Rowe.

Though deemed a fit and healthy baby, the Plunket Nurse recommended he see a specialist about an ‘‘abnormality of spine’’.

It was suggested David may have suffered a fall, causing his muscle to contract and form a ball, around which is spine grew, causing a hump on his back.

He attended Oxford, View Hill and Rangiora Borough primary schools, and Rangiora High School.

After finishing school he worked in the office at Transport North Canterbury on High St.

David continued to work for Transpac when it took over from TNC in the 1980s.

He worked for the receivers when Transpac closed a few years later.

When he was 22 he bought himself a yellow mini, which everyone recognised.

David lived in Ashley Street for 60 years - 23 at No 41 in the family home, then 37 in his own home at 58B.

Due to the abnormality of his spine, he was unable to play rugby, so turned his hand to being a first-aider, attending a lot of games over the decades from the age of 11.

At age 28, David was named the North Canterbury Rugby ‘Personality of the Year’.

It is believed to be the first time the award was given to a non-rugby union member.

He was also presented with a life membership to the Rangiora, now Saracens, Rugby Club.

In her eulogy, Marie Gray, chairperson of the North Canterbury St John Fellowship, said David’s loyalty and commitment was exemplary, attending weekly training, meetings, hours of public duty, and always in uniform.

‘‘His disability didn't allow him to play rugby, but he was able to tend to the injured players.’’

He joined the fellowship in May 1994 and was elected treasurer in August 2005, stepping down in August 2016.

In 1992 he was promoted to Serving Brother of the Order of St John, now known as member.

He was presented with his St John Serving Brother medal by the Governor General Dame Cath Tizard.

David also liked to follow the trots and started going to trials as a St John first aider. He progressed to a timekeeper and judge.

An accident during a fishing trip in the 1990s affected the movement of his legs.

Unable to drive, David continued the work he loved at the horse trials thanks to getting a lift to the track. When he was unable to walk, a friend carried him to his wheelchair.

The occupational therapy department at Burwood Hospital helped him remain independent and allowed him to stay in his own home for many years.

Over the past 10 years, David found it increasingly difficult to transfer himself from his bed or chair to his wheelchair, so he qualified for home assistance.

His sister Bev Ensor says the ‘‘amazing’’ carers allowed him to remain in his own home until his level of care increased.

He moved into Radius Hawthorne in Ilam in recent years, where he was a popular resident.