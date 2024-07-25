Old Rangiora police station to make way for car parks

The former Rangiora police station has been bought by the Waimakariri District Council and will be demolished to create more parking spaces on the southern side of the Rangiora CBD. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

The Waimakariri District Council has bought the old Rangiora police station building for $1.3 million.

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon says it was ‘‘a strategic, long-term purchase’’.

The two-story building at 309 High Street is on 2747sq m of land beside and behind the Rangiora Town Hall.

It was closed in 2019 for seismic strengthening.

However, investigations showed the building was irreparable and in 2021 police deemed it surplus to its needs.

Police then moved to a temporary location in Southbrook while continuing to look for a new site.

The property was offered to Ngāi Tahu under the Treaty of Waitangi settlement process.

The iwi had been working with the council on possible collaborative options for the site.

Ngāi Tahu sold the site to Paenga Kupenga Limited ( Ngāi Tuahuriri’s economic arm), which then on-sold the site to the council.

Gordon said properties like this seldom come up and the council decided to act to protect the space around the town hall and western gateway to Rangiora and put in place a plan that will make best use of ‘‘this great space’’.

‘‘When we put together the Rangiora Town Centre Strategy, locals and business owners told us they wanted to see Rangiora remain inviting, attractive, have good parking, and be a pleasant and vibrant place for people to shop.

‘‘This purchase will allow for both growth in population and demand for commercial and community spaces in the township as the community nears 100,000 residents by 2050, as well as provide for more parking spaces in the short term.’’

The sale was funded by transferring funds from an existing budget for Rangiora Town Centre development.

A council spokesman said it is looking at demolishing the 1240sq m building and will be tendering for this in September or October.

‘‘Ideally, the demolition will take place later in the year or early next year, and construction of additional car parking will be put in place shortly after that,’’ he said.

Rangiora-Ashley Community Board chair Jim Gerard said the land used to belong to the council before it was a police station, so it is fitting to see it back in community ownership.

‘‘The Town Hall has always been an anchor tenant of Rangiora, and this purchase is an opportunity to further enhance this unique character area, provide parking, and make sure this entrance to the Rangiora town centre continues to thrive.’’