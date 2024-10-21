Sheryl learns to crochet with one hand after stroke

Sheryl Croucher, of Kaiapoi, wrapped in a rug she has crocheted. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

A member of Kaiapoi’s Knitters and Natters group has learnt how to crochet one-handed after a stroke paralysed her right arm.

Sheryl Croucher, 66, who is naturally right-handed, was taught to crochet by her mother-in-law. But after the stroke nearly 30 years ago she could no longer crochet and thought she would never be able to do so again.

But that changed after she saw a video online showing how a right-handed person had learnt to crochet left-handed after a stroke.

The clip inspired her to do the same and eight months later, with the help and support of her Knitters and Natters friends, including mentor Nola, Sheryl has just completed a large woollen crocheted rug.

It will be donated to Operation Cover Up, a charity run by Mission Without Borders, a Christian organisation providing knitwear for the people in war-torn Ukraine and other Eastern European countries.

Nola says Sheryl started learning how to crochet one-handed by creating "chains" using a small crochet hook.

"She struggled for a while but once she got the tension right she was away," she says.

Now that she has completed her first rug, Sheryl has already started work on another one.

Both women say they find crocheting "very relaxing".

They both look forward to their weekly meetings with the Knitters and Natters group at the Kaiapoi Cooperating Parish where they all knit items for Operation Cover Up.

The group is highly productive, making many woollen items every month for the charity.

They all enjoy knitting or crocheting but also the social aspect of their weekly get-together.

"There is a lot of nattering which is also enjoyable," Sheryl says.

"We all help each other and have fun doing it."

By Shelley Topp