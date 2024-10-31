Teddies help teach CPR

Teddy bears went to Fernside School last week to help their young owners learn about CPR.

Hato Hone St John encouraged the pupils at a ‘Save the Teddy’ session to learn basic CPR skills by getting hands-on practice with their favourite teddy bear as part of World Restart a Heart Day and Shocktober - St John’s annual awareness month.

St John educators used video links and tamariki were encouraged to practice life-saving skills on their teddy to help learn what to do if someone suffered a cardiac arrest.

Griffin Beker (left) works on his teddy bear while classmate Mac Koster practices on his soft toy squid during a Save Your Teddy CPR training session run by Hato Hone St John at Fernside School. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

The children from three classes practised what to say when they dialled 111 on their phones, and then using their teddy bears they learned how to wake them up and, if asked to by the 111 emergency operator, how to start pushing on their chest, all to the beat of a popular song.

Year two teacher and co-ordinator of the programme at Fernside School, Louise Eglesfield, said the short course was structured at a perfect level for her young charges.

‘‘It fitted in with the work we have been doing this year on the living world, looking after ourselves and helping those around us,’’ she said.

Emergency services had been invited to the school several times this year to help the children understand how to help them do their job when someone collapses.

‘‘Using their teddy bears was a good way for these young children to relate to the message about what to do when someone collapses in their family.’’

This is the first time Hato Hone St John has held in-school sessions with pupils and their teddy bears.

A total of 62 schools around the country have registered to participate in the inaugural Save Your Teddy sessions, says St John national manager community education Jacci Tatnell.

‘‘We have so many examples of children in our ‘Super Saver’ programme who have helped in a medical emergency,’’ Jacci says.

‘‘It only takes two hands to save a life.’’