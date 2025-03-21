Lewis Pass crash victim named

The man who was killed in a crash on State Highway 7 in Canterbury on February 9 has been named.

Wen-Yang Liu, 24, from Taiwan, died following the crash in Lewis Pass about 9.50am.

At the time, police said emergency services tried to save his life but he died at the scene.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Police continue to offer them support," a police spokesperson said.

"Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing."