Person in serious condition after 'tiny home' fire

A person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in serious condition after a fire in a 'tiny home' near Dunsandel on Sunday morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews from Dunsandel and Hororata were called to the fire in a house about the size of a shipping container on Karanga Rd about 6.10am.

Additional water tankers were needed to extinguish the blaze.

The crews had the fire under control by 7.45am.

A Hato Hato St John spokesperson said ambulance staff treated one person at the scene before transporting them to Christchurch Hospital.

With RNZ