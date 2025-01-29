Selwyn Deputy Mayor Malcolm Lyall unrepentant amid backlash

Malcolm Lyall. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Selwyn Deputy Mayor Malcolm Lyall is not backing down about his comments towards a ratepayer who laid a complaint against him.

Lyall called supporters of the Treaty Principles Bill “old Pākehā men living in the past” during a debate on the bill during the final council meeting of last year.

That led to Lincoln resident Stuart McKinlay complaining to the council, calling Lyall’s remarks “racist” and “offensive”.

Lyall was unapologetic about the complaint, which was dismissed, saying it was “a badge of honour”.

Now McKinlay has responded, calling Lyall’s response “stupid”.

“This ridiculous statement by Malcolm Lyall coupled with his lack of respect for ratepayers who elected him to represent their interests, suggests he is not fit to hold the office of councillor,’ McKinlay told Selwyn Times.

During the debate, Lyall said the council must continue supporting the treaty, “and not bow down to the pressure of Hobson’s Pledge and some old Pākehā men who are living in the past.”

It was the phrase “some old Pākehā men who are living in the past” which was the subject of McKinlay’s complaint.

Lyall told Selwyn Times while his comments in the meeting were directed at Hobson’s Pledge, a lobby group founded by former Act leader Don Brash in 2016, he also does not support “the old settler mentality”.

Said McKinlay in response: “This racist comment by the deputy mayor was apparently quite acceptable to Mayor Sam Broughton and chief executive Sharon Mason when they decided no further action was to be taken in respect to my complaint.”

Malcolm Lyall has put up a sign outside his home in support of the Treaty of Waitangi. PHOTO: DANIEL ALVEY

Lyall, who would not say whether he is planning to run for council again in this year’s election, told Selwyn Times McKinlay should “put his money where his mouth is” and run for council himself.

The debate has sparked numerous letters to Selwyn Times on both sides of the issue (pages 14-15).

McKinlay also called out the other councillors who supported making a submission.

“Other councillors who supported making a submission opposing the Treaty Principles Bill did so because of their mistaken belief that New Zealand is a bicultural society. Māori and non-Māori, and co-governance of local government is therefore consistent with their understanding of the treaty.

“Equality between Māori and non-Māori, the essence of Act’s Treaty Principles Bill, would see the end of co-governance and the abandonment of special rights and privileges for Māori,” McKinlay said.

Lyall was aware his views on the issue could lose him votes if he decides to stand again, but said he was not worried.

The majority of letters received rejected Lyall’s comments and opposed the council’s submission against the bill.

Said Aylesbury resident Graham Bethell: “Stuart McKinlay was correct and his complaint should have been upheld. Just imagine if he had criticised ‘some old Māori men for living in the past’. All hell would have resulted, with Lyall and Broughton being the noisiest.”

Along with the opposition, there was also support for Lyall and the council.

Said Lincoln resident Ann Judson Farr: “It was a welcome change to read the positive comments from Mayor Sam Broughton.”

During the meeting in December where Lyall made his comments, the council debated what would be included in its submission, as the views of ratepayers’ had not been canvassed.

In its submission, the council focused on how the bill would affect its operations and partnerships, which includes providing a seat around the council table for local iwi.