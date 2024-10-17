Wearable art set to bring a touch of flamboyance to A&P show

Wearable art show convener Kathryn Sutherland goes out of her comfort zone in the designs she makes. She’s pictured in her design for the 2023 themed category. Sutherland’s niece Ruby Gill-Smith, then 14, was the first youth entrant to win the supreme award last year.

One of the biggest crowds to date is expected to pass through the gates for the 153rd Ellesmere A&P Show on Saturday.

More than 15,000 people are expected to attend the event at the Ellesmere Showgrounds, which this year has the theme ‘Beef and Wool – Miti me te Wuruwuru’.

The show will demonstrate the many aspects of the beef and wool industries and their contribution to the local, regional and national economy.

As well as the usual rural fare, the annual event will have many other attractions, including the wearable arts show.

Leeston’s Kathryn Sutherland first entered the wearable arts show in 2005 and worked her way up to becoming its convener in 2018.

She still competes and said the style of outfits she designs have become a lot more eccentric over the years.

“I’ve got more confidence. I’m not really a flamboyant person, but I’ve learned to be a bit more out there as far as expression goes,” Sutherland said.

The wearable arts show has three categories; open, themed (based off the A&P show’s yearly theme) and sewing and design. Each category has three age groups – junior 7-10, youth 11-17, and 18 and over.

The top three competitors in each category are selected before a supreme award is given to the overall winner.

For Sutherland, her most significant achievement was winning the supreme prize in 2010.

Her sister Deborah Gill-Smith, has won the supreme award five times, and Sutherland’s niece, Ruby Gill-Smith, became the first entrant from the youth category to take out the top prize last year.

Sutherland said it’s important to have an event like wearable arts at the A&P show because it’s something to look forward to for attendees who may not be as interested in the farming side.

“Historically it was agriculture and pastoral. Now, with the diversity of the community, it’s not just farming-based any more.

“To have creative art as part of the show brings interest to a wider audience. So there’s something of interest that’s just not tractors and animals. When you go along, you’re going to have interesting things for you.”

• Gates open at 8am. Tickets are $15 for adults, children aged 0-12 are free and family passes are $40 for two adults and three children. Free parking is available. Visit ellesmereshow.co.nz for more information.