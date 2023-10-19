House blaze treated as suspicious

Fire ravages a house in Perth St, Oamaru, yesterday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A fire that destroyed a house in Oamaru yesterday is being treated as suspicious.

Artist Matthew Wicks, wife Emma, and daughter Ivy were left with nothing but the clothes on their backs after the fire. The family was not home when the fire broke out about 9.15am in the house in Perth St, opposite Awamoa Park.

Detective Sergeant Paul Strange this afternoon said police believed the incident was arson and they were seeking any information about the blaze from the public.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

A fire investigator had completed his work and would present his findings to police ‘‘in the next week’’, he said.

Det Sgt Strange would not say if there were any suspects at this stage.

He said they wanted to hear from anyone who may have witnessed a suspicious vehicle or person in in the area between 7:30am and 9:15am.

‘‘We really need public help to find out who was in the area at the time.

‘‘It’s a busy intersection, someone must have seen something.’’

If anyone has information, they can get in contact through 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

‘‘All information is welcome.’’

Police would also be conducting interviews with the other residents in the neighbourhood.

Homeowner Matthew Wicks is consoled moments after he arrived at the house fire. Photo: Jules Chin

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman yesterday said the fire was well involved when the crews arrived. It took about 30 minutes to contain the blaze and the crews remained on site to dampen hot spots.

Two fire appliances were initially dispatched but, due to the extent of the fire, a crew was then sent from Weston.

Police and ambulance staff also attended, while a crew from Network Waitaki was also at the scene.

A neighbour yesterday said the flames were "so high and the heat was so intense" when she first noticed the blaze.

Her concern was for the occupants.

"I feel so sick for them, you know, it must be awful," she said.

A visibly distraught Mr Wicks, who arrived home after being informed by police, was consoled by a neighbour.

He told the ODT at that time he did not know what the cause of the fire was.

A fire investigator was at the scene yesterday afternoon to determine the cause of the blaze. The family had insurance.

Mr Wicks has recently been involved with the Waitaki Arts Festival street mural campaign and is part of the new Art on Thames exhibition space in Oamaru.

Photo: Supplied

Givealittle page was set up yesterday by co-worker and friend Philina den Dulk to raise money for Matthew (known as Wicksey) and Emma Wicks and their young daughter.

The family had "nothing except the clothes on their backs", she said.

The page had raised more than $10,000 by 8.30am today.

- additional reporting Nic Duff

jules.chin@alliedpress.co.nz