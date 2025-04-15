Part of Canterbury moves to open fire season

Photo: File image

The restricted fire season will be revoked in most of Mid and South Canterbury from 1am on Wednesday.

The move to an open fire season will mean permits are no longer needed for open air fires from April 16 until further notice, Mid-South Canterbury district manager Rob Hands said.

The areas this change applies to are: Aoraki/Mt Cook, Glentanner, Pukaki Aero, Tekapo Balmoral, Mt Potts, Mesopotamia Station, Hakatere, and Glenaan Station.

Hands says due to the recent rain, the fire risk in the area has reduced.

"As we head further into autumn, we expect the fire risk to remain low," he said.

Port Blakely Forests in Geraldine and Waimate and all Public Conservation Land remain in a restricted fire season. These areas are indicated on the attached map.

"If you are planning a burn, you should continue to check the conditions for your area on checkitsalright.nz,"

"You can also find advice on how to conduct your controlled burns safely on this website," Hands says.