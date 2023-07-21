Timaru crash victim named

Police have released the name of the man who died following a crash involving a car and a truck near Ashburton on Monday.

He was 36-year-old Vishwam Sankar, from Timaru.

Police said the crash occurred at the intersection of Hackthorne and Maronan Valetta Rds, near the settlements of Westerfield and Mayfield, and was first reported about 9:45am.

Mr Sankar, the sole occupant of the car, was killed, while the truck driver sustained minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.