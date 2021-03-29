Monday, 29 March 2021

Brisbane sent into snap virus lockdown

    1. Canterbury
    2. International

    People will only be allowed to leave home to do essential work, shop, care for people or exercise...
    People will only be allowed to leave home to do essential work, shop, care for people or exercise. Photo: Getty Images
    Greater Brisbane has been ordered into a snap three-day lockdown after four more coronavirus cases emerged in the community.

    Three of the new cases are close contacts of existing or historical cases, but the infected persons have been out in the community raising the risk more transmission may have occurred.

    Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says Brisbane, Logan, Moreton Bay, Ipswich and Redlands will go into a three-day lockdown from 5pm on Monday.

    "There is now more community transmission, and these people have been out and about in the community, and that is of concern to Queensland Health," she said.

    Ms said the lockdown will last for three days at least, ahead of the Easter holiday break this weekend.

    People will only be allowed to leave home to do essential work, shop, care for people or exercise.

    "This will also enable our health authorities to get on top of the contact tracing," she said.

    "This is a huge job now that we have to do because we've got more of this community transmission."

    "I know this will mean some disruption to people's lives, but we've done this before, and we've got through it over those three days in the past, and if everyone does the right thing I'm sure that we will be able to get through it again."

    One of the cases had travelled to Gladstone. Anyone who has been in Brisbane since March 20 will also come under the restrictions.

    AAP

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter