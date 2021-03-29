Brisbane sent into snap virus lockdown

People will only be allowed to leave home to do essential work, shop, care for people or exercise. Photo: Getty Images

Greater Brisbane has been ordered into a snap three-day lockdown after four more coronavirus cases emerged in the community.

Three of the new cases are close contacts of existing or historical cases, but the infected persons have been out in the community raising the risk more transmission may have occurred.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says Brisbane, Logan, Moreton Bay, Ipswich and Redlands will go into a three-day lockdown from 5pm on Monday.

"There is now more community transmission, and these people have been out and about in the community, and that is of concern to Queensland Health," she said.

Ms said the lockdown will last for three days at least, ahead of the Easter holiday break this weekend.

People will only be allowed to leave home to do essential work, shop, care for people or exercise.

"This will also enable our health authorities to get on top of the contact tracing," she said.

"This is a huge job now that we have to do because we've got more of this community transmission."

"I know this will mean some disruption to people's lives, but we've done this before, and we've got through it over those three days in the past, and if everyone does the right thing I'm sure that we will be able to get through it again."

One of the cases had travelled to Gladstone. Anyone who has been in Brisbane since March 20 will also come under the restrictions.