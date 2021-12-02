Flooding continues as NSW logs wettest November

Flooding continues around New South Wales as waters make their way through river systems and storms dump more rain on the already saturated state.

The NSW summer has picked up where spring left off. November was the state's wettest on record, with some areas notching up more than triple the typical totals.

Temperatures will begin to warm up in the next couple of days, edging closer to what the state typically expects in December, BoM manager Agata Imielska said.

"But as the clouds part and the sun shines and warms things up, the humidity will also pick up and with that risk of thunderstorms will also increase."

The lower west and Riverina regions of the state were faced with the prospect of severe storms on Wednesday evening, with the BoM warning of "an increasingly unstable airmass" over the area.

With the La Nina atmospheric phenomenon driving conditions, December is set to be soggy too, with more rain threatening already soaked catchments.

The central tablelands town of Orange copped the most November rain, with 317mm falling over the month - three to four times the town's average.

Some of that rain flowed down the flooding Bell River, sinking graves in the Wellington Cemetery, southeast of Dubbo.

Dubbo Regional Council said on Wednesday it's assessing the flood plain around the cemetery and will be liaising with the relevant authorities to prevent the same thing happening in the future.

"Dispersing water in times of flood can be extremely challenging and it's important that thorough consultation is carried out with neighbouring landholders," the Dubbo council said a statement.

On Wednesday, federal-state disaster assistance was expanded to another 18 local government areas (including Dubbo), bringing the total to 39.

That's almost 40 per cent of the state once metropolitan Sydney's 30 LGAs are excluded.

NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott said the funds "will help ensure councils and individuals impacted by this event have the support they need to get back on their feet".

Flood warnings are still active in catchments including Wilsons, Severn, Gwydir, Namoi, Castlereagh, Macquarie, Bogan, Lachlan, Murrumbidgee, Murray, Warrego, Paroo and Barwon Rivers.

The SES is closely monitoring the Namoi River amid concerns rain forecast on Thursday will cause further river rises and flooding.

Major flooding continues at isolated Wee Waa, with waters not expected to recede any time soon.