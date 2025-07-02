Wednesday, 2 July 2025

Detectives to reinvestigate toddler's death

    A pair of North Island detectives will lead the new police inquiry into the death of a Gore toddler.

    Three-year-old Lachie Jones was found dead in an oxidation pond 1.2km from his home on January 29, 2019 and it was quickly written off by police as a tragic drowning.

    But the boy’s father Paul Jones has always vocally challenged that hasty conclusion.

    Last month, Coroner Alexander Ho released his 162-page findings, calling the investigation the toddler’s death as “a shambles” and ordering a new police inquiry. 

    Even after two police investigations and a coronial inquiry which lasted several weeks, and heard from numerous witnesses, the coroner said there remained unanswered questions about the circumstances of the boy’s death. 

    A police spokeswoman said Detective Inspector Darrell Harpur from Waikato District had been assigned to lead the investigation as the Senior Investigating Officer.

    Detective Superintendent Ross McKay - a territorial Det/Supt from the North Island - would have oversight as the Senior Responsible Officer.

    A terms of reference for the investigation was being finalised and she said she could provide no further details at this stage.

