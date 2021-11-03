Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Missing Australian girl Cleo Smith found alive

    Missing four-year-old Australian girl Cleo Smith has been found "alive and well".

    Cleo was found at a house in Carnarvon in Western Australia after police raided the property at 1am today (local time).

    "They found little Cleo in one of the rooms," police confirmed today.

    "One of the officers picked her up into his arms and asked her 'what's your name?'

    She said - 'My name is Cleo'

    "Cleo was reunited with her parents a short time later."

    A man is now in custody and who is being questioned by detectives.

    "This is the outcome we all hoped and prayed for," police said.

    "It's the outcome we've achieved because of some incredible police work."

    Cleo was last seen early on Saturday, October 16, in her family tent at the Blowholes beachside campground in Western Australia's Gascoyne region.

    Her disappearance captivated Australia and the world.

    Police were adamant she could not have unzipped the tent and disappeared on her own.

    Her parents said from the outset that they were convinced she had been abducted.

