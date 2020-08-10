'My dream to have my face on Mount Rushmore': Trump

The busts of US presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln tower over the Black Hills at Mount Rushmore National Monument in Keystone, South Dakota. Photo: Getty

When President Donald Trump gave an Independence Day speech at Mount Rushmore in early July, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem gifted him a four-foot statue of the famous landmark with one notable addition.

Trump’s face was added to it.

According to CNN, though, the President wants more.

It reported that a White House aide reached out to Noem last year to inquire about possibly adding Trump’s face to the landmark.

It’s not possible, according to Business Insider, because there’s no stable surface left for carving a fifth face.

But, according to the reports, it’s a dream of Trump’s and it’s something he has brought up more than once. In fact, Noem told South Dakota’s Argus Leader, he mentioned it during their first meeting in the Oval Office.

“He said, ‘Kristi, come on over here. Shake my hand,’” she said.

“I shook his hand, and I said, ‘Mr. President, you should come to South Dakota sometime. We have Mount Rushmore.’ And he goes, ‘Do you know it’s my dream to have my face on Mount Rushmore?’”

Noem said she started laughing.

“He wasn’t laughing,” she said. “So, he was totally serious.”