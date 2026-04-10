NZ film director's grandson killed in London

Finbar Sullivan. Photo: London Metropolitan Police

The 21-year-old grandson of acclaimed New Zealand filmmaker Michael Seresin has been stabbed to death in a busy London park.

London Metropolitan Police have named Finbar Sullivan as the victim of a stabbing in Primrose Hill on Tuesday evening, local time.

Detectives said police were called to reports of a fight at the park's view point at 6.41pm.

"Upon arrival, police and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service found Finbar with stab wounds. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene," a statement said.

Another man with stab wounds was found on nearby Regent's Park Road and was taken to hospital. His injuries have since been confirmed as "non-life-threatening and non-life-changing", police said.

Detective Inspector Andy Griffin, who is leading the investigation, said the incident happened in a busy, public park.

"Finbar's family have suffered a devastating loss and our thoughts are with them as they navigate this very challenging time," he said.

"Our investigation is progressing at pace and we are following several lines of inquiry."

Videos posted to social media showed members of the public picnicking and watching the sunset at the popular view point in north London.

That was disrupted by people running and screaming as the fighting broke out.

Sullivan's father, musician Chris Sullivan, told local media his son had dreams of following in his grandfather's footsteps.

"I'm so broken-hearted, I can't believe it. He was the most beautiful, lovely, outgoing, loving boy. He was just a really lovely person. And why he was targeted, we have no idea," he told the Daily Mail.

"He'd just bought a new camera, we all chipped in for his 21st birthday, and he took it up there to do a bit of filming."

Michael Seresin is an award-winning cinematographer whose work included films such as Sleeping Dogs, Midnight Express and Angela's Ashes. He was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2008.

Seresin is also the founder of Marlborough vineyard Seresin Estate, where Finbar's mother, Leah, works in marketing and promotions.