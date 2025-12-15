Gunmen in deadly Bondi shooting father and son

Police officers stand guard following the attack on a Jewish holiday celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach. Photo: Reuters

A child is one of at least 16 people killed in a terrorist attack at one of the world's most famous beaches, as police reveal the two gunmen are father and son.

Hundreds of people had gathered at Bondi Beach in Sydney for an event to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah, when the pair opened fire.

At least 16 people are dead and 42 others injured in a terrorist attack authorities say was designed to target the Jewish community.

Multiple police officers exchanged fire with the two men, with a constable and probationary constable suffering gunshot wounds.

They remain in hospital in a serious but stable conditions.

During the incident one shooter, a 50-year-old man, was shot by police and died at the scene.

The other shooter, a 24-year-old man, suffered critical injuries and was taken to hospital under police guard.

NSW Police commissioner Mal Layon confirmed officers were not looking for a third offender.

"The offenders are a 50-year-old and 24-year-old male, who are father and son. The 50-year-old is deceased," he told reporters.

The father had a gun licence for 10 years.

Police say 14 people died at the scene and another two people, including the 10-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man have since died in hospital.

Those who died are yet to be formally identified; however, NSW Premier Chris Minns said the victims range in age from as young as 10 to 87.

"A devastating fact," he told reporters.

Mr Minns said a strong and clear repudiation of anti-Semitism was needed in all of its forms.

"There's no tolerance for racism or Jewish hatred in New South Wales or Australia and we need to be clear and unambiguous that we'll fight it everywhere we see it.

"Whether it's destructive, horrible acts of violence, or chants, mottos and internet posts on the internet. Wherever it is, we need to fight anti-Semitism, it is toxic, it is cancerous within a community, and as you can see from last night, it leads to devastating, devastating implications for the people of our country."

Five people remain in critical conditions with the others in serious and stable conditions

NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said the death toll had risen from 12 to 16 overnight, including a 10-year-old child and a French national.

Three other children are being treated in hospital, Mr Park said.

"This is absolutely horrendous for the community broadly, but particularly the Jewish community, but for Australians. What we saw last night was the worst of humanity, but at the same time, the very best of humanity," Mr Park told Nine News.

The family of Rabbi Eli Schlanger have confirmed he was one of the people killed in the attack.

Police are in the process of informing the families of the victims as federal and state law enforcement launch an investigation into the incident.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the ambush on a Jewish festival late on Sunday night, after meeting with the National Security Cabinet.

"The evil that was unleashed at Bondi Beach today is beyond comprehension, and the trauma and loss that families are dealing with tonight is beyond anyone's worst nightmare," Mr Anthony Albanese told reporters.

"Our first thoughts are with those in the terrible early hours of their grief."

One of the gunmen is in a serious condition in custody and is expected to face court after police raided a house at Bonnyrigg in Sydney's southwest.

A bomb disposal unit was deployed when a number of improvised explosive devices were found in a vehicle linked to the dead shooter, and police are investigating the possibility of a third gunman.

Australia's policing and intelligence agencies have faced some criticism over their response to the shooting.

Witnesses recalled the shooting lasting for five minutes before police intervened, and the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation acknowledged one of the alleged gunmen was known to them, though he was not seen as an immediate threat.

ASIO has since committed to reviewing the issue and searching for others who might be plotting similar attacks, though its director general stressed there was no indication anyone else in the community had a similar intent.

The shooting has officially been declared a terrorist incident, which will allow ASIO, the Australian Federal Police and its state counterpart to deploy special powers as it investigates the shooting.

World leaders reacted to the shooting, with Israeli President Isaac Herzog saying the "heart of the entire nation ... misses a beat at this very moment, as we pray for the recovery of the wounded, we pray for them and we pray for those who lost their lives".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeated his past criticism of Mr Albanese, saying he had warned the Australian government in August that its "policy was promoting and encouraging anti-Semitism in Australia".

"Anti-Semitism is a cancer. It spreads when leaders stay silent; it retreats when leaders act. I call upon you to replace weakness with action, appeasement with resolve," Mr Netanyahu said.