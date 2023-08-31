Public farewell after suspected mushroom poisoning

A public memorial is being held for Don and Gail Patterson, who died after eating suspected poisoned mushrooms. Photo: Twitter

Two people will be farewelled in a public memorial service in Australia as speculation swirls about what led to their suspected mushroom poisoning deaths.

Don and Gail Patterson, both 70, died in hospital after their daughter-in-law Erin Patterson cooked them a beef wellington at her Leongatha home in Victoria's southeast on July 29.

On Thursday afternoon, the pair will be remembered at a public memorial service at their local Korumburra Recreation Centre.

Mourners will also have Gail's sister Heather Wilkinson, 66, in their thoughts, after she too died following the lunch.

The Korumburra Baptist community has been praying for the recovery of Mrs Wilkinson's husband and local church pastor Ian Wilkinson, who remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

South Gippsland mayor Nathan Hersey said a large turnout was expected at Thursday's service.

"For a lot of people, it's going to mean an opportunity to again, reflect, but also to give thanks for the lives of people who have been instrumental in our community," Cr Hersey told AAP.

"It's going to be closure to say goodbye and to have that opportunity to grieve that hasn't been there because it's been so public and been such an unusual circumstance.

"It's been a very almost unprecedented experience for people in the area with the way it has played out so publicly but also because it is people who have contributed so much."

The couple was recently laid to rest during a private burial after the town was thrust into the spotlight over speculation about what led to the deaths.

Police believe the four people were all poisoned by death cap mushrooms.

Ms Patterson, who has not been charged, is considered a suspect.

Cr Hersey said he understood Mr and Mrs Patterson's memorial service would reflect the couple's Christian faith.

"The Patterson family has expressed their deep gratitude for the outpouring of love, support and understanding during this challenging time," an earlier statement issued on behalf of the family said.

"In keeping with Don and Gail's wishes and character, the family has chosen to commemorate their lives in a manner that reflects their values and the love they shared with their community."

Erin Patterson, 46, has claimed she made the beef wellington using button mushrooms from a major supermarket and dried mushrooms bought at an Asian grocery store.

Her estranged husband Simon was due to attend the lunch but pulled out, while her children were also out of the house at the time of the meal.

The children ate the leftover beef wellington the next day but Ms Patterson scraped off the mushrooms because they don't usually eat them, she said.

Ms Patterson said she ate a serving and later suffered bad stomach pains and diarrhoea, contrary to the suggestion of detectives that she did not fall ill.

The Victorian Department of Health is required to act if there is a food safety incident.

There have been no ordered recalls of mushroom products in the state since the suspected poisonings.