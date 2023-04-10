Sir Rod Stewart gets tattoo in Auckland to celebrate victory of beloved Celtic Football Club

Sir Rod Stewart : Instagram

Sir Rod Stewart, 78, has capped his swansong New Zealand tour by getting a tattoo from an Auckland artist celebrating his beloved Celtic Football Club.

Sir Rod is a huge fan of the team, which triumphed over Rangers FC in a dramatic 3-2 victory at the weekend. The two Glaswegian clubs share a legendary rivalry dubbed the Old Firm.

On Monday, the day after the final leg of what will be his last Kiwi tour before a sell-out crowd at Auckland’s Vector Arena, Stewart’s Instagram page posted a photo of the pop and rock legend getting a tattoo to celebrate the club.

“Getting a ‘Glasgow Celtic’ tattoo in Auckland to celebrate my beloved team ‘You’re in My Heart’,” he posted.

The tattoo artist appears to be Ray Waller, who operates out of the Seventh Day private studio in Auckland’s Parnell.

Sir Rod’s wife Penny Lancaster appears to be a fan of his new ink.

“Amazing celebration to end a great Australian/New Zealand tour,” wrote Lancaster in a comment below the photo.

Sir Rod Stewart performs during his concert held at Spark Arena, Auckland on April 9. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The game would have kicked off around midnight on Saturday, New Zealand time, but Sir Rod’s late night did not dull his performance on Sunday , according to a review byeditor-at-large Shayne Currie.

“Rod Stewart pulled down the curtain on his final rock concert in New Zealand on Sunday night, a rousing, spirited and soulful farewell at Spark Arena in Auckland,” Currie wrote.

“He might not be performing in the biggest stadiums anymore, but by God, that voice, the mischief and the twinkle have endured.

“He was in a great mood - his beloved Celtic had beaten arch-rivals Rangers overnight - and he brought the banter and some advice for Auckland Council.”