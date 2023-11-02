Couple make $1m in Scarborough home sale

This large home on Scarborough Rd sold under the hammer for $3.05m. Photo: Supplied

A couple pocketed $1 million of rainy-day money after they sold their lavish home in Scarborough and bought a new-build just hours later.

Their four-bedroom home on Scarborough Rd sold under the hammer for $3.05 million – $300,000 more than RV – after competitive bidding from two buyers.

Bayleys listing agent Steve Ellis said it was a good result considering the house’s age.

His delighted vendors moved from one sale to the next, going unconditional just a few hours later on a smaller three-bedroom, new-build on Nayland St, in Sumner, which had been priced at just under $2m.

Ellis said the downsizing market in Christchurch was “significant” and was driving demand for single-level homes, which, he said, were few and far between.

“That’s what I’m trying to encourage developers to build more of because (my buyers) don’t want stairs.”

Other options were building the master suite downstairs and having the guest wing upstairs or installing a lift, he said.

“As soon as 70-year-olds walk in, who have quite good money to spend, they go ‘oh no we don’t want stairs’.”

-By Nikki Preston

OneRoof.co.nz