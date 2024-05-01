Four injured after car hits power pole

Four people have been injured, one critically, after a car hit a power pole north of Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Spencerville about 10.20pm on Tuesday.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash on Lower Styx Road.

St John crews, including four ambulances and two rapid response vehicles, attended the scene.

They treated four patients at the scene, three with moderate injuries and one in a critical condition.

The patients were all taken to Christchurch Hospital.