Cause of SUV fire under investigation

A fire that severely damaged a parked SUV in Ashburton may have been caused by a car battery booster pack on the rear seat.

Ashburton Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Alan Burgess said the parked vehicle was severely damaged in the blaze, which was reported about 8.10pm on Friday, May 10.

It was also too early to rule out the fire being suspicious.

"It’s definitely not a fault in the car, it’s something that’s sitting on the back seat of the car that is the issue,’’ Burgess said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was still investigating the cause.

Burgess said the booster packs were used to jump-start cars.

"We are trying to sort out why something like that would go on fire, or what was the cause of the fire," Burgess said last week.

This would be part of the investigation.