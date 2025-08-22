No charges laid yet after fatal police shooting in Chch

Police at the scene in Bryndwr. Photo: RNZ

No charges have been laid as yet following last week's double police shooting in Christchurch.

The shooting which occurred last Wednesday night, left 53-year-old Te Arohanui Pohio dead and her 47-year-old partner critically injured.

Officers were called to the Kāinga Ora property on Clyde Rd in Bryndwr, Christchurch, after a report of family harm.

A caller to 111 reported a man at the Clyde Road house had a knife and was threatening his partner and himself. The person making the call was not at the address.

Soon after, police fired at the man and then the woman, who they say ignored an appeal to put down the hunting knife.

A scene examination at the property had now been completed, police confirmed and no charges had been laid at this stage.

The critically injured man remained in hospital and was in a stable condition, police said.

A police investigation was underway alongside an investigation by the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

The officer's decision to shoot would form a "large part" of the investigation, said Canterbury District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill.

Police figures showed 55 people had been shot dead by an officer between 1916 and the end of the last year - and just one of those who died was a woman.