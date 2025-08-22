Chch council chief executive declines pay rise after positive performance review

Photo: CCC

The performance of Christchurch City Council boss Mary Richardson has been under the microscope during an annual review for the 2024/25 financial year.

The council's Chief Executive Performance and Employment Committee, chaired by Mayor Phil Mauger, intended to recommend a salary increase for Richardson but said the chief executive "respectfully declined any remuneration adjustment".

The committee has presented its findings, which highlighted significant improvements in the council's overall operations and community engagement.

Mary Richardson.

Richardson stepped into the interim chief executive role in November 2023 after former CEO Dawn Baxendale resigned. She has held several leadership roles at the council.

Before becoming chief executive, Richardson was the general manager of citizens and community for 10 years.

While she's been in the top role, the council has seen a rise in resident satisfaction. The latest review found its performance level reached 53%, up from 46% in 2024 and 43% in 2023, while 84% of services have met their satisfaction targets, up from 71% in the previous year.

There has also been a 10% rise in the number of residents who feel they have an influence over council decisions. Staff engagement scores also climbed to 67%.

Richardson attributed the rise in satisfaction to the collective efforts of council staff, "emphasising that the outcomes were the result of shared commitment rather than individual achievement".

“These achievements reflect the dedication, professionalism, and shared commitment of our entire organisation,” Richardson said in a statement.

“Every part of the organisation has played a role in delivering for our community.”

Said Mauger: “This year’s results show what’s possible when people across the organisation work together and stay focused on delivering for our community.”

The report also highlighted a range of improvements to how elected members receive advice, make decisions, and carry out their governance responsibilities.

Key developments include:

Introduction of the first-ever forward work programme

Weekly digest and daily round-up distributed to the Mayor and Councillors for the past 16 months

Creation of a strategic issues register

Reinstatement of the resolution tracker in Council papers after a decade-long absence

Launch of an interactive capital programme tool, providing Councillors with detailed analysis by ward and financial year which is also publicly accessible

Governance advice has also increased significantly with:

36 service reports delivered since 2024

An increase in decision-making reports presented to Council and Committees over the last triennium

147 workshops held in FY25, up from previous years and with over 80% now open to the public

Over 1,400 Councillor queries responded to, with the average completion time reduced to 9.7 days: a 53% improvement from the previous year

Richardson said the "advancements reflect a strong commitment to delivering high-quality, timely governance advice and support across all council operations."

Despite the committee’s intention to recommend a salary increase, Richardson respectfully declined any remuneration adjustment.

“Leadership in public service isn’t just about delivering results: it’s about upholding values.

"It’s important to acknowledge the realities our community is facing, especially the financial pressures many residents are currently experiencing,” she said.