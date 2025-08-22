Sustainable chic on the catwalk for jetty fundraiser

Forty four models will strut the catwalk in sustainable clothing made by local designers for Harbour Couture, including pieces from Governors Bay-based designer Miriam Eisenhart and Ara student Skye Marryatt. The event is a fundraiser to help repay the loan used for the restoration of the Governors Bay jetty. Photo: Supplied

The Loons in Lyttelton will be transformed into a runway on Saturday night for Harbour Couture - a sustainable fashion gala raising funds to help repay the loan used to restore the Governors Bay jetty.

The event is the brainchild of Kate Murden, who has organised fundraising auctions for the jetty, including Create to Construct and Distinctly Peninsula.

Murden has a background in fashion shows and theatre events for charities in London and Christchurch, and is serving as the fashion show’s creative director.

Governors Bay jetty. Photo: Supplied

Governors Bay Jetty Restoration Trust secretary Louisa Eades is expecting a full house.

“It’s both exciting and nerve-wracking to be in the final few days before the show. This event has been months in the making and it’s shaping up to be a memorable night,” she said.

The gala will also feature an auction with items including a Simon Max Bannister sculpture, a framed print, weekends away at French Farm, and a mystery donation from Marlon Williams.

Governors Bay-based designer Miriam Eisenhart. Photo: Supplied

Eades estimated the night could raise between $10,000 and $20,000.

The loan balance for the jetty currently sits at $265,000, plus 4% interest.

The community trust rebuilt the jetty in 2023 at a cost of $3.8m. It had been closed for more than a decade after being damaged in the earthquakes.

The city council sold the jetty to the trust for $1 in 2016, saying it had no plans for restoration.

Once the loan is repaid, the trust will return ownership to the council for the same price.

Eades said the show’s themes are sustainable, local and fun – qualities reflected in the designers selected.

Forty-four models will showcase collections from To Be Continued, The Designer Collection, Construction Co Streetwear, Smiling Assassin, Louise Santry, and Grown & Altar.

Eades and Murden have also acquired the next generation of talent, with Ara fashion students contributing designs and Yoobee make-up students working with artist Rita Janico.