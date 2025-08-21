Drugs, cash netted in Christchurch raid

Police seized almost $200,000 of drugs in the raids. Photos: NZ Police

Police seized almost $200,000 in drugs and $67,000 in cash in raids on properties in Dunedin and Christchurch this week.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird said two men were arrested and "a large amount of methamphetamine and cash" was seized during the raids, as part of Operation Harvest.

He said the five-week investigation was terminated after three properties were searched on Monday.

"Police seized over half a kilogram of methamphetamine, worth approximately $192,000, as well as $67,000 in cash from the properties."

A 66-year-old man is due to appear in Dunedin District Court on September 9, charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply.

A 38-year-old man is remanded in custody and is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on September 17, charged with supplying methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine for supply, and breach of the Corrections Act 2004.

Det Snr Sgt Greg Baird said anyone with information regarding the supply or sale of illicit drugs was urged to contact police.