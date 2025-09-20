Canada crush Black Ferns

The Black Ferns have been blown away 34-19 by fast-starting Canada in the Rugby World Cup semi-final in Bristol, ending their hopes of claiming a seventh world title.

Defending champions New Zealand could have few excuses after being outplayed by the clinical Maple Leafs, who played with greater urgency and fewer errors, scoring five tries to three on Saturday morning (NZ time).

In the clash of two sides who had barely been challenged at the tournament, world No 2 Canada took control from the outset, scoring two tries in the first 11 minutes to take control.

They led 24-7 at half-time and had to stave off a resurgence from third-ranked New Zealand midway through the second stanza before clinching a famous win in a fast-paced contest.

The Black Ferns will now play for bronze at Twickenham on Sunday (NZ time).

It was New Zealand's first loss in a World Cup since 2014 and they will need to lift again for a bronze medal match at Twickenham on Sunday morning, against either England or France.

Canada will play in just their second final, having lost to England in 2014.

If they can produce the same energy and discipline - they conceded just two penalties to New Zealand's nine - they have a chance of lifting the silverware at Twickenham.

A dejected Black Ferns. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

New Zealand were without injured star flanker Jorja Miller, who might have made a difference to an attack that operated in fits and starts, paying the price for ball security and risky passing.

Canada burst from the blocks with tries to outstanding halfback Justine Pelletier, wing Asia Hogan-Rochester and centre Florence inside the opening 25 minutes.

New Zealand finally found cohesion and held onto the ball fall long enough to send prop Tanya Kalouniva over the tryline.

However, the Maple Leafs grabbed firm control of the contest with the tries either side of halftime - the first to brilliant lock Sophie de Goede and the second to second-five Alex Tessier.

Canada's Courtney O'Donnell (top) and team-mates celebrate beating the Black Ferns to make the Rugby World Cup final. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

New Zealand threatened what would have been an incredible comeback when flanker Liana Mikaele-Tu'u powered across, shortly afterwards by teenage wing Braxton Sorensen McGee's ninth try of the tournament - when she claimed a cross kick.

However, Canada pushed themselves more than two tries clear with six minutes remaining when de Goede landed a penalty, giving the goal-kicking forward 14 points for the match.

Teams

Black Ferns: 1. Chryss Viliko, 2. Georgia Ponsonby, 3. Tanya Kalounivale, 4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos, 5. Alana Bremner, 6. Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, 7. Kennedy Tukuafu (cc), 8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker, 9. Risaleaana Pouri-Lane, 10. Ruahei Demant (cc), 11. Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, 12. Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai'i Sylvia Brunt, 13. Stacey Waaka, 14. Braxton Sorensen-McGee, 15. Renee Holmes

Bench: 16. Atlanta Lolohea, 17. Kate Henwood, 18. Amy Rule, 19. Chelsea Bremner, 20. Layla Sae, 21. Maia Joseph, 22. Theresa Setefano, 23. Ayesha Leti-I'iga

Canada: 1. McKinley Hunt, 2. Emily Tuttosi, 3. DaLeaka Menin, 4. Sophie de Goede, 5. Courtney O'Donnell, 6. Caroline Crossley, 7. Karen Paquin, 8. Fabiola Forteza, 9. Justine Pelletier, 10. Taylor Perry, 11. Asia Hogan-Rochester, 12. Alexandra Tessier (c), 13. Florence Symonds, 14. Alysha Corrigan, 15. Julia Schell

Bench: 16. Gillian Boag, 17. Brittany Kassil, 18. Olivia DeMerchant, 19. Tyson Beukeboom, 20. Laetitia Royer, 21. Gabrielle Senft, 22. Olivia Apps, 23. Shoshanah Seumanutafa