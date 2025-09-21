Otago Spirit win Championship final against Northland

Charlotte Va'afusuaga scored the fifth try for the Otago Spirit against the Northland Kauri in today's Farah Palmer Cup Championship final at Tāhuna Park. Photo: Gregor Richardson

The Otago Spirit are heading back to the Farah Palmer Cup Premiership.

They thumped the Northland Kauri 37-12 in the Championship final at Tāhuna Park this afternoon.

It capped off a stunning unbeaten season, where the Spirit kept the ball in hand and played brilliant running rugby.

The Spirit fired early when winger Hannah Norris dotted down for her first of the day.

They held out a long period of Northland attack, holding them up over the line twice.

From there, the Spirit had all the ball and made Northland pay.

Captain Greer Muir scored, Norris scored a brilliant second and fullback Olivia Norris went over just before halftime for the Spirit to lead 25-0.

Northland scored midway through the second half, but the Spirit struck back through Charlotte Va'afusuaga to lead 30-5.

Flanker Ella Gomez made a mad 40m dash after intercepting the ball. She was brought down short but Sarah Jones finished it off.

Georgia Cormick added the extras to lead 37-5.

Northland scored late to close the score.

Full report in tomorrow's Otago Daily Times.