Whitestone celebrates 'golden' milestone

Simon and Annabel Berry at the Whitestone Cheese Diner and Deli. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The team at Whitestone Cheese Co are celebrating a "golden year" after reaching their latest milestone, the Qualmark Gold Sustainable Tourism Award.

"We’re absolutely thrilled with the award. It proves the diner and deli is a world-class visitor experience," managing director Simon Berry said.

A Qualmark Gold accreditation recognises businesses leading the way in making the New Zealand tourism industry a world-class, sustainable visitor destination, while making a positive impact on the people and the planet.

Earlier this year, Whitestone Cheese Co celebrated a champion of champions title and received a string of gold medals at the New Zealand Champions of Cheese Awards.

"This latest award goes hand in hand with winning the national champion with our Monte Cristo cheese. We’re having a really golden year," Mr Berry said.

The factory tours, a popular experience for visitors, have allowed the Whitestone Cheese Co team to share their story.

Mr Berry said said while domestic visitors still visited the factory and diner, it was the international market that was driving most of the tour sales.

"We get a lot of Europeans tell us that our cheese is better than what they get at home. They love the flavour and really rave about the quality and creaminess," he said.

"The great feedback we get from these tourists is a reflection of our core ingredient, milk, which is grass-fed and locally produced.

"We also have a great team behind us that we’re really proud of. The team at the deli and diner are outstanding.

"They go above and beyond and are passionate about giving our customers a great experience."