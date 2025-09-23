Person injured in house fire

One person has suffered moderate injuries after a house fire in Christchurch.

Three crews from the Anzac and Christchurch City fire stations were called to the blaze on Holland St, Avonside, at 2.50pm on Monday.

Fire and Emergency NZ said the house was "well ablaze" when the crews arrived.

One person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries. A fire investigator was looking into the cause of the blaze.

The crews remained at the scene for almost two and a half hours.

-Allied Media