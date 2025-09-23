Harry Enfield announces Isaac Theatre Royal show

Harry Enfield. Photo: Supplied

Iconic English comedian Harry Enfield has added a Christchurch show to his upcoming tour of New Zealand.

The promoters of Harry Enfield And No Chums announced on Tuesday he will perform at the Isaac Theatre Royal on Saturday, November 22, after his first Auckland performance sold out.

Enfield also added a second Auckland show to the tour.

General tickets for the Christchurch show will be available from 9am on Wednesday, September 24, at fane.com.au.

Harry Enfield in Kevin's Guide to Being a Teenager. Photo: Getty Images

Enfield's New Zealand tour will start on Thursday, November 13, at Auckland’s Bruce Mason Theatre.

Harry Enfield And No Chums will mark four decades since the comedian, known for roles such as Kevin the Teenager, started out.

Enfield rose to prominence in the 1980s with his memorable characters on Channel 4’s Saturday Live, including the iconic Loadsamoney and Stavros.

Enfield's career flourished with hit shows such as Harry Enfield’s Television Programme, Harry Enfield & Chums, and Harry & Paul, where he collaborated closely with long-time creative partner Paul Whitehouse. They created a host of characters together, such as Kevin the Teenager, Tim Nice-But-Dim, and The Scousers, which became staples of British pop culture.