'Brought his employer into disrepute': First responder facing child exploitation charges fired from job

By Adam Burns of RNZ

A senior first responder facing child exploitation charges has been fired from his job.

The man, whose name and occupation remained suppressed for now, had pleaded not guilty to five charges relating to the possession and exportation of child exploitation material.

The charges were brought by Customs earlier this year.

The man, aged in his 50s, appeared before Justice Katie Elkin in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday morning.

While arguing for continued name suppression, his lawyer Craig Ruane explained the man's employment had been terminated because the charges "brought his employer into disrepute".

"He is going through an employment process to address that," he said.

Ruane said his client had highly developed skills in his industry and publication would hinder him obtaining employment and providing those skills to the industry.

Judge Elkin agreed to extend the man's interim name suppression until his trial due to the extreme hardship publication would cause.

The man was remanded on bail ahead of his next court appearance on December 17.